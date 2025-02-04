Longboard Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,434 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Brown & Brown accounts for about 0.7% of Longboard Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.12 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.