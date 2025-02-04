Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $224,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 1.2 %

AON opened at $375.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.50. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.