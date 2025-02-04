Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $228,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,808,000 after acquiring an additional 738,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,185,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 374,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 248,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 327.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2263 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,011.22%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile



InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

