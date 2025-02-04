Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $242,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in HEICO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 402,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. UBS Group started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.07. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

