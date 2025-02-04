Longboard Asset Management LP Purchases New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,436 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

