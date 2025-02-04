Longboard Asset Management LP Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Longboard Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $473.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.84 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

