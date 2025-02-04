Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.27 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 33104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.
Several analysts have weighed in on LZAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
