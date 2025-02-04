Lumentum Holdings Inc. Appoints Michael Hurlston as President and CEO

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE), a leading provider of optical and photonic products, recently announced key changes in its executive leadership. Michael Hurlston has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of February 7, 2025, succeeding Alan Lowe, the outgoing President and CEO. Mr. Lowe will remain on the Board of Directors and serve as an advisor to the company until December 15, 2025.

Get alerts:

Mr. Hurlston, with over 30 years of senior leadership experience in the technology industry, most recently served as the President and CEO of Synaptics, Inc. He brings a wealth of expertise from his tenure with companies like Broadcom Limited and Finisar Corporation. His appointment is expected to accelerate Lumentum’s growth strategy, particularly in cloud/AI data center solutions and networking and industrial applications.

As part of Mr. Hurlston’s appointment, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000, along with various bonuses and long-term incentives. In connection with his employment, he will be granted equity awards valued at $25 million, subject to performance metrics and vesting schedules.

Lumentum also disclosed its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company expects net revenue to be around $402 million with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. These figures surpass the company’s prior financial guidance, indicating a strong performance for the quarter.

The official transition was marked by Penny Herscher, Chair of Lumentum’s Board of Directors, recognizing Mr. Lowe’s contributions to the company’s growth and expressing confidence in Mr. Hurlston’s ability to lead Lumentum in its next phase of development.

Lumentum will release the detailed financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on February 6, 2025, followed by an earnings call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors and industry analysts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming disclosures to gauge Lumentum’s financial health and strategic direction.

These developments signify a crucial phase in Lumentum’s journey, highlighted by strategic leadership changes and positive financial projections. The company’s continued focus on innovation and market expansion under new leadership underscores its commitment to sustainable growth in the optical and photonic products landscape.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Lumentum’s 8K filing here.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also