LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,912.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LYB opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

