Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.