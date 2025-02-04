Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $295.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

