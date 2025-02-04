Martin James Glanfield Acquires 129,624 Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERCGet Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 129,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £34,998.48 ($43,541.28).

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:MERC opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 1.20. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.41.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.41 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mercia Asset Management had a negative net margin of 24.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercia Asset Management PLC will post 0.9368771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group’s ‘Complete Capital Solution’. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

