Martin James Glanfield Acquires 129,624 Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 129,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £34,998.48 ($43,541.28).

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:MERC opened at GBX 27 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £116.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 1.20. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.41.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.41 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Mercia Asset Management had a negative net margin of 24.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercia Asset Management PLC will post 0.9368771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,000.00%.

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group’s ‘Complete Capital Solution’. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

Featured Articles

