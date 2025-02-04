Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Boosted by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.4% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $536.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.05 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

