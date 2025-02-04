Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.37 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 100.86 ($1.25). Marwyn Value Investors shares last traded at GBX 99.62 ($1.24), with a volume of 30,349 shares changing hands.

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

