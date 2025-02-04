Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,947 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after acquiring an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

