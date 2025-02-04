Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,953 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.83% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $163,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.