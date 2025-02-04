Mather Group LLC. Has $255.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 13.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $255,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

