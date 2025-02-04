Mather Group LLC. Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

