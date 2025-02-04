Mather Group LLC. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 145,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,211,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,506.38. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $449,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,331.05. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,522 shares of company stock worth $20,349,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

