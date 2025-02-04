Mather Group LLC. Has $51.35 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $51,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.3816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.