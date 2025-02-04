Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

