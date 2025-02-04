Mather Group LLC. Purchases 919 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5,303.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

