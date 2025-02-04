Mather Group LLC. Sells 6,735 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

