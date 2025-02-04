Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

