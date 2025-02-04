Matisse Capital Buys 21,728 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of FULC opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

