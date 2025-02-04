Matisse Capital Grows Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matisse Capital owned about 0.82% of The Taiwan Fund worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the third quarter valued at $14,483,000.

Shares of NYSE TWN opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $7.3984 dividend. This is an increase from The Taiwan Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

