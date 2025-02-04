Matisse Capital Sells 5,218 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Matisse Capital trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,510.74. This represents a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

