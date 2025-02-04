McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $167.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.