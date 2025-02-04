McAdam LLC Increases Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 388.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAUX. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in i-80 Gold by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

i-80 Gold ( NYSE:IAUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 231.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAUX. National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Canada cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

