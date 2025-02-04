McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,592,892,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $841,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

