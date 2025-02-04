McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,592,892,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $841,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $706,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Price Performance
MCD stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Transactions at McDonald’s
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.
About McDonald’s
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.