McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in McDonald’s by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $244,174,000 after buying an additional 677,139 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3,580.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,807,000 after buying an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.94. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

