Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as high as C$16.64. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$16.47, with a volume of 70,564 shares changing hands.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$396.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.69.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 48.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nathaniel Tait Watson sold 7,800 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total transaction of C$127,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,631. The trade was a 98.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of Medical Facilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total transaction of C$1,593,100.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

