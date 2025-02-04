Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58, Zacks reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

