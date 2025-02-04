MFS Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.4% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,456. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.