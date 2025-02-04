Microchip Technology (MCHP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
MCHP stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.37 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
