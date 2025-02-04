MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.21, but opened at $172.82. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 24,228 shares.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

