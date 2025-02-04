Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 187,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$122.52 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.
About Midnight Sun Mining
Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.
