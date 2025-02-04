Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 187,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a market cap of C$122.52 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

