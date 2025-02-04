Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 77,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,286. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 72,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 379,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

