Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $632,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,958,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 163,341 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

