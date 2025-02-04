Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells $138,932.02 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moody's alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $133,435.66.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total value of $134,596.19.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCO traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.58. The stock had a trading volume of 567,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,057. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.16. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $505.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 74,000.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,935,000 after buying an additional 723,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,581,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 723,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,075,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,115,000 after buying an additional 502,891 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,344,000 after acquiring an additional 430,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,851,000 after acquiring an additional 416,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.