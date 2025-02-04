Morpho (MORPHO) 1-Day Volume Hits $80.27 Million

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Morpho has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Morpho has a total market capitalization of $461.95 million and $80.27 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpho token can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,044.50 or 0.99949110 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,571.45 or 0.99471732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpho Token Profile

Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,810,360 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,810,356.98881706 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 2.14267222 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $84,350,698.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

