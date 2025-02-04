Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 576,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 769% from the average daily volume of 66,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

