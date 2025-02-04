Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 7.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. 1,522,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,053,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Featured Articles

