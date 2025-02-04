Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 04th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that are engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of products or services utilizing nanotechnology. Nanotechnology involves the manipulation of materials at the atomic and molecular scale, offering potential applications in various industries such as healthcare, electronics, and energy. Investing in nanotechnology stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth of this cutting-edge field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $201.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,989. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN remained flat at $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,887. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 94,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Recommended Stories