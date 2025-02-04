Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Napco Security Technologies's revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 35,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

