Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

NSSC opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $987.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.64. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

