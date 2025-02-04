nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.0 million-$541.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.2 million. nCino also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.190 EPS.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. nCino has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get nCino alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,238,084 shares of company stock worth $224,795,630. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.