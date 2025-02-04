Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CAO Sells $473,640.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Netflix Stock Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $978.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $904.67 and its 200-day moving average is $779.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $418.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
