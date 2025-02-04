NETGEAR (NTGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $791.18 million, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

