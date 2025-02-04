Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Short Interest Update

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 12,990,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NMRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,886,250. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.54. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 707,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 694,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 406,891 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

